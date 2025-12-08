Delhi continues to suffer toxic air as AQI settles in 'very poor' category in several areas Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday slammed people protesting against the deteriorating air quality in the national capital. CM Gupta said pollution was a persistent issue but the stir was nowhere to be seen during the previous government.

New Delhi:

Delhi continues to bear the brunt of toxic air as the national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) continues to remain above 300 in the ‘very poor’ category in the majority of areas. A thick layer of smog was witnessed in the sky during the morning hours in areas including Anand Vihar, India Gate, Dwarka and ITO.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall AQI in the national capital stood at 318, as of 7 am.

Areas-wise AQI

ITO- 354

Ashok Vihar- 338

Bawana- 368

Burari- 327

Chandani Chowk- 321

Dwarka- 325

The Air Quality Index (AQI) classifies air pollution levels as follows: 0 to 50 indicates ‘good’ air quality, 51 to 100 is considered ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 falls under ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 is labeled ‘poor’, 301 to 400 is ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 is regarded as ‘severe’.

CM Rekha Gupta rebukes protests

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday slammed people protesting against the deteriorating air quality in the national capital. CM Gupta said pollution was a persistent issue but the stir was nowhere to be seen during the previous government.

"I want to ask those protesting at India Gate: the problem of air pollution is not new and has been around for years.Where were your protests before? What did the previous government do? There is a backlog of 27 years.The government at least needs 27 months to work.After 27 months, you can ask me about the steps we have taken to address the air pollution issue," PTI quoted her saying at an event.

She said her government has launched several initiatives to get rid of the air pollution in Delhi.

Delhi pollution doubled in November, claims report

Air pollution in Delhi almost doubled in November, placing the national capital fourth on the list of the country’s most polluted cities, according to a recent report. The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) released the report on Saturday, noting that although stubble burning had a much smaller effect on Delhi’s air quality compared to last year, the city continued to experience dangerously high pollution levels.