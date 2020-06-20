Image Source : AP Delhi containment zones rise to 262, south west district tops list with 39 COVID-19 hotspots

As Delhi is witnessing a record jump in the number of coronavirus cases, the number of containment zones in the national capital also soared rose to 262 on Saturday, with the highest 36 active in the Soth West district.

On Friday, Old Rajinder Nagar area in central Delhi was declared as a containment zone after 39 new cases emerged in the area

Notably, the containment zones are thoroughly barricaded and sealed to prevent any unauthorised exit or entry. Inhabitants of the zone are supplied essential items at their doorsteps.

Image Source : ANI Delhi containment zones rise to 262, south west district tops list with 39 COVID-19 hotspots

Delhi today recorded 3,137 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday in its highest single-day spike so far, pushing the tally to 53,116 cases. With 66 fatalities in 24 hours, the death toll reached 2,035 in the city.

Delhi has the highest number of cases after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. With regards to fatalities, it has the maximum number after Maharashtra.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage