Delhi Containment Zones rise to 440, South-West District tops chart with 54 hotspots| Full List 

The total number of containment zones in Delhi has jumped to 440 on Monday after fresh hotspots were added to the list. Southwest district of the capital city topped the list of hotspots with total 77 red zones followed by south and north with 56 and 54 containment zones respectively. However, total 91 zones have been de-contained till date in the national capital.

The government today announced that lockdown in containment zones will continue till July 31 as it unveiled Unlock 2.0 guidelines. Schools, colleges, educational institutions and coaching centres, cinemas, religious shrines, gyms, international air travel and metro services will remain closed till the end of July.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has said that door to door coronavirus survey will be done in Delhi's containment zones on priority basis by July 6. This will be followed by door to door Covid-19 testing in entire Delhi.

Around 2.45 lakh people were screened in the national capital till Saturday night in a mammoth exercise to check the spread of COVID-19. The count of containment zones is expected to jump further as the authorities in some districts are yet to complete the task of redrawing such areas, following the Centre's directions.

Before the re-mapping exercise, the number of containment zones was 280 in the national capital on June 25, an official said. The exercise was launched on June 26.

