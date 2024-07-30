Delhi coaching centre deaths: NHRC issues notices to Delhi govt, MCD commissioner

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The incident took place at Rau’s IAS study circle located in Old Rajinder Nagar

Delhi coaching centre deaths: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Delhi government, city police chief and MCD Commissioner in connection with the deaths of three civil services aspirants in the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar. The NHRC has sought a detailed report from them in two weeks.

The NHRC said it has "taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that three students drowned in the flooded basement library of a prominent civil services coaching centre in Delhi on July 27. "The news reports indicated that many complaints regarding waterlogging were made to the authorities, but "no action was taken". Expressing serious concern over the incident, the commission observed that the contents of the news report indicate negligence on the part of the authorities concerned," the commission said in a statement issued by the NHRC.

NHRC takes cognisance of death of aspirant in Patel Nagar area

The commission also took cognisance of the death of another civil services aspirant in Delhi's Patel Nagar area. "It has been noted that a few days back, reportedly in another incident of authorities' negligence, another civil services aspirant died due to electrocution while crossing a waterlogged street. The commission has taken suo motu cognisance of it," the statement said.

The Delhi Chief Secretary has also been asked to get a thorough survey done to know the exact number of such institutes and coaching centres running in violation of the prescribed norms across Delhi. Every detail of such institutes including complaints pending against them and action taken by the department concerned is to be mentioned in the report.

"The Commission would like to know about the action taken against the responsible public servants who failed to do their lawful duty to check these irregularities. Apart from this, the Commission has asked the Government of NCT of Delhi to intimate about the compensation paid to the next of kin of the deceased as well as steps taken/ proposed to ensure that such tragic incidents do not recur," it added.

MHA constitutes committee to probe Rau's IAS Study Circle tragedy

The Ministry of Home Affairs has constituted a committee to probe the tragic incident that claimed the lives of three IAS aspirants. The committee will inquire into the reasons, fix responsibility, suggest measures and recommend policy changes.

In a post on X, the Spokesperson of the Union Home Ministry said, "The committee will include the Additional Secretary of MoHUA, Principal Secretary (Home), Delhi Govt, Special CP, Delhi Police, Fire Advisor and Joint Secretary, MHA as the Convener." The committee will have to submit its report in 30 days, it added.

Earlier in the day, the Tis Hazari Court sent five arrested accused to 14-day judicial custody. The accused include four co-owners of the property and an SUV driver who damaged the gate, which led to gushing rainwater in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle. Delhi Police has arrested seven accused so far. The other two were coaching owner and coordinator, who were also sent to judicial custody after being arrested by the Police.

Delhi Police serves notice to MCD

Meanwhile, continuing with the probe, the Delhi Police also wrote to MCD seeking information about the steps taken by it in desilting. "A notice has been served to the MCD seeking information in the investigation of a case registered in connection with the death of three students at a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27," the Delhi Police stated in a release.

The Police have also asked for details on whether any complaints were filed against the coaching institute with the civic agency and what actions were taken in response. "We may question MCD officials about desilting of drains and the clearance certificate issued by them to the Rau's IAS Study Circle, where three students died due to the flooding of a basement being used as a library," a senior police officer stated.

