Kejriwal inaugurates 12,430 smart classrooms in govt schools, says, 'happy to realise Baba Sahab's dream'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates over 12,000 smart classrooms in 240 govt schools.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (February 19) inaugurated 12,430 new smart classrooms in 240 government schools of the national capital at Rajkiya Kanya Vidyalaya in Rajokri.

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi's Home Minister Satyendar Jain were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, CM Kejriwal said, "Delhi government has built a total of 7,000 classrooms in the last 7 years. All the State Governments and Central Governments combined could not set up 20,000 classrooms in this period."

"It was the dream of Baba Sahab (Dr BR Ambedkar) that every student get the best education. Unfortunately, even after 75 years of Independence, his dream couldn't come true in other states. I am happy that his dreams have started coming true at least in Delhi," he added.

"For the past few days, many big leaders of the country have been saying that Kejriwal is a terrorist, which made me laugh. The person, whom they are calling a terrorist, is today dedicating 12,430 classrooms to the nation," Kejriwal further stated during the inauguration programme.

Meanwhile, with the inauguration of 12,430 new smart classrooms, the tally of new classrooms built by the Kejriwal government reached 20,000 which is synonymous with 537 new school buildings, as per a statement issued by the Delhi government.

The specialities of the new building constructed by the government include the designer desk in the classrooms, libraries, multipurpose halls for the conduct of events.

Notably, this comes a day ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting.

ALSO READ: Khalistan allegation: Arvind Kejriwal's 'sweetest terrorist' comeback at Kumar Vishwas, BJP

ALSO READ: 'Kuch bhi keh deta hai...': Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Kumar Vishwas after his Khalistan claims

Latest India News