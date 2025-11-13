Delhi blast probe: Dr Umar, other terrorists were in contact with Turkish handler 'UKasa', say sources Delhi car blast probe has taken a significant turn after police confirmed that Dr Umar Mohammad, identified through DNA testing, was driving the car that exploded. Investigators have also traced his handler, known as 'UKasa,' to Turkey’s capital Ankara.

New Delhi:

In a latest development in the Delhi Red Fort blast case, police sources have revealed that the arrested terrorist and Dr Umar Mohammad was in contact with a handler identified as 'UKasa'. Investigating agencies suspect that 'UKasa' might be a code name used by the handler to conceal their identity. According to intelligence inputs, the handler's location has been traced to Ankara -- the capital of Turkey. Agencies are also probing reports that several individuals from India had travelled to Ankara in March 2022, during which they may have been radicalised or brainwashed.

'Session App' used for secret communication

Sources further disclosed that Dr Umar and the arrested terrorist maintained communication with their handler through an encrypted messaging platform known as the 'Session App'. The app is believed to have been used to exchange sensitive information and coordinate operations related to the Red Fort blast.

DNA test confirms Dr Umar was driving the i20

In a crucial forensic breakthrough, DNA tests have confirmed that Dr Umar Mohammad was the person driving the Hyundai i20 car that exploded near the Red Fort. According to police sources, the confirmation came after DNA samples from Dr Umar's mother were matched with bone and tooth fragments recovered from the burnt car. The results conclusively established that Dr Umar was killed in the blast and was the one driving the vehicle that detonated near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, killing 12 people and injuring several others.

Investigation intensifies

With the handler's digital trail leading to Ankara and the driver's identity confirmed, investigating agencies are now focusing on uncovering the network behind the terror plot. Teams from the NIA and Delhi Police's Special Cell are working in coordination to trace financial links and communication channels associated with the suspects, as per officials.

Delhi car blast

It is to be noted here that a high-intensity blast in a parked Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening left at least 12 people dead, injuring over 20 and gutting several vehicles. The explosion triggered a fire that quickly spread to nearby cars. The incident occurred near Gate Number 1 of the station. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet has termed the car blast near the Red Fort as a "terrorist incident", expressing grief over the loss of lives and directing that the investigation be pursued with utmost urgency to bring the perpetrators, collaborators and their sponsors to justice at the earliest. The government has directed investigating agencies to deal with the case with "utmost urgency and professionalism" to bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to justice without delay.

