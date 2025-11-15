White collar terror: New picture shows Delhi suicide bomber Umar in doctor's coat Delhi blast: Dr Umar is the key accused who carried out a suicide blast near Red Fort in Delhi on November 10, leaving 13 people dead and several injured.

Umar Mohammad, the terrorist who carried out the suicide car bomb attack near Delhi's Red Fort on November 11, was captured on CCTV wearing a doctor's coat, another evidence of the white collar terror module he was a part of. A picture has also surfaced of him wearing the white coat and a stethoscope around his work, while sitting on a chair, presumably at the Al-Falah University in Faridabad, where he was employed and hatched the conspiracy with fellow doctors, who are in custody. 13 people were killed in the powerful car explosion on the Netaji Subhash Marg.

Another footage has come from a shop in Faridabad in Haryana, the same town where a group of white collar terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed was operating from. Umar is seen holding two mobile phones in the new footage.

Delhi blast: Who was Dr Umar?

Mohammad was driving a white Hyundai i20 when it exploded near a traffic signal in Old Delhi. Born in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir in 1989, he worked as a doctor at Al Falah Medical College in Faridabad. The institution is now under investigation and several doctors there face terror-related charges.

Using CCTV recordings, police have mapped his entire journey to Delhi's Chandni Chowk on November 10. His identity was later confirmed through DNA testing.

Investigators are still gathering more footage to assemble the full plot. While employed at Al Falah University, he had bought the i20 from a local dealer on October 29. He took it for a pollution check that day, then left it parked for the next twelve days.

Conspiracy and a panicky decision

The arrest of doctors Mujammil Shakeel and Adil Rather, along with other suspects, led to the recovery of 2,900 kilograms of explosives in Faridabad. This discovery caused Mohammad to panic and flee the city in the i20 on November 10.

After leaving Faridabad, he travelled to Firozpur Jhirka through Mewat in Haryana. He then entered the Delhi Mumbai Expressway. He spent the night at a roadside dhaba and slept inside the vehicle. The next morning, he returned to Delhi. CCTV cameras recorded him crossing the Badarpur toll at 8.13 am on Monday.

Mohammad appeared on cameras at about fifty locations in the capital, indicating that he had driven around the city from morning until 3 pm.

In Delhi, he was first seen in the east district. He then drove to the Ring Road in the central district and moved further to the north district. He stopped in Ashok Vihar in the north-west district, presumably to eat.

He later visited a mosque in the central district before heading to a parking area near the Red Fort at 3.19 pm.