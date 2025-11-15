Delhi blast investigation: Dr Umar Mohd's role revealed in high-intensity bomb attack near Red Fort Delhi blast: Forensic investigations have confirmed that Dr Umar Mohammad masterminded the bomb-making operation. He created a powerful explosive by mixing ammonium nitrate with fuel oil and transformer oil.

New Delhi:

In a significant development in the Delhi blast case, investigators have uncovered crucial details about the I20 car used in the attack. The car was purchased for Rs 2 lakh from a dealer in Faridabad, with a Jammu and Kashmir driving license submitted as documentation. The payment was made entirely in cash. Forensic analysis revealed that 60 percent of the exhibits related to the I20 car helped solve the mystery behind the blast. Thin wires found at the site suggested the use of a timer linked to the detonator and fuel oil to trigger the explosion.​

Doctor Umar Mohammad: The expert behind the bomb

The forensic team confirmed Doctor Umar Mohammad as the mastermind behind the bomb-making process. Using ammonium nitrate mixed with fuel oil and transformer oil, he created a potent explosive device. The bomb was wired with thin cables connected to a 3mm or 9mm battery-powered timing device. The circuit required a manual switch, which forensic experts believe Umar operated like a household on-off switch to trigger the explosion. This bomb assembly process takes only five to ten minutes, and the detonators used can be easily sourced from common coal mines.​

Investigation focus: Time and place of bomb assembly

Agencies are focused on determining where Doctor Umar Mohammad assembled the bomb and connected the timer and detonator wiring: whether it was during the three hours parked in the Red Fort parking area or before entering Delhi with the switch already in hand. The investigation continues, involving detailed forensic analysis and multiple samples to unravel the full sequence of events leading to the deadly blast.​

This breakthrough not only identifies the attacker but also provides vital insight into the technical sophistication behind the high-intensity terror attack near one of Delhi’s most iconic landmarks.​