Delhi Blast: CDRs uncover wider doctor network linked to key accused; Al Falah university ties revealed Investigations into the Delhi blast have uncovered a wider network of doctors linked to key accused after agencies analysed mobile CDRs. Several doctors and associates across NCR and Haryana—many connected to Al Falah University—have been detained or traced as agencies expand the probe.

New Delhi:

The investigation into the explosion near Delhi's Red Fort has taken a significant turn, with security agencies uncovering a wider network of doctors allegedly linked to the terror module. According to top sources, the CDR (Call Detail Records) of arrested doctors and prime accused Dr Muzammil have revealed extensive communication with several medical professionals, many of them associated with Al Falah University, Faridabad.

CDRs reveal a major network

Sources confirm that agencies have compiled a long list of doctors, a majority of whom studied at or worked with Al Falah University. Many of these individuals have reportedly switched off their mobile phones since the blast involving Umar, the alleged operative linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Around a dozen or more professional doctors are currently under scanner for suspected contact with the terror network.

Suspicious communication before the blast

Investigators have discovered extensive communication between three key suspects —Dr. Shaheen, Dr. Muzammil, and Dr. Arif (detained from Kanpur). Between 1 November and 7 November, Dr. Arif and Dr. Shaheen exchanged:

39 voice calls

43 WhatsApp calls

Around 200 text messages

Delhi Police Special Cell and STF continue interrogating Arif and other associates to determine their exact roles.

Three more doctors detained from mewat

Late last night, three more doctors were picked up for questioning from Mewat (Nuh). All three have links to Al Falah University.

One of them, Dr Mustakeem, completed his internship at the university.

He was in frequent contact with Dr Muzammil and Dr Umar Mohammad, and agencies have recovered several chats hinting at deeper involvement.

Interrogation of all three doctors is ongoing.

Two YouTubers from Saharanpur under scanner

Two Saharanpur-based YouTubers are also being questioned. They had travelled to Srinagar for the wedding of Dr Adil, another accused.

Both were seen with Dr Adil at a Srinagar hookah bar, as confirmed by CCTV footage.

Agencies are analysing their phones, call logs, and video content to check for any link to the module.

Investigators also revealed that Dr Adil has previously travelled to Turkey and China, raising additional concerns about foreign connections.

NIA arrests senior surgeon From Pathankot

In a major development, the NIA has arrested Dr Rayees Ahmad Bhat, a 45-year-old Professor of Surgery at White Medical College, Pathankot.

Dr Rayees hails from Dailgam, Anantnag (South Kashmir).

He previously worked at Al Falah University (2020–21) and maintained contact with current staff.

He was allegedly in communication with Dr Umar, the primary accused, indicating possible linkage to the terror network.

Crackdown reaches Haryana's Nuh district

The probe has now extended deep into Nuh, where five individuals—including two doctors and an MBBS student—have been detained.

Those held include:

Dr Mohammad from Firozpur Jhirka (Al Falah alumnus)

Dr Rehan from Nuh

Dr Mustakeem from Sunhera village

Dr Mohammad, who completed his internship three months ago, was scheduled to join Al Falah University on 15 November, a day after the Delhi blast.

Al Falah University land under scrutiny

Faridabad district administration has launched a detailed probe into the 78-acre land on which Al Falah University stands.

Officials are measuring the land and verifying:

How much area is actually in use

The source of the land

Purchase records, including money trails and beneficiaries

This follows growing suspicion that the university may have become a recruitment or meeting point for radicalised individuals.

Investigators link blast to J-K explosives case

The Delhi blast probe runs parallel to the tragic Nowgam Police Station explosion in Srinagar, where seized explosive material from the same terror network accidentally detonated, killing nine personnel and injuring 32 others.