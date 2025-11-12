Al-Falah University denies any link to detained doctors, terror module amid Delhi blast probe Delhi blast: Al-Falah University has firmly stated that its laboratories operate strictly within established safety and ethical standards, dedicated solely to academic and training purposes for MBBS and other authorised courses.

Faridabad:

Al-Falah University Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Bhupinder Kaur Anand, released a strong statement addressing the recent terror module allegations linked to the Delhi Red Fort blast. The university expressed deep anguish over the incident and firmly condemned the unfortunate developments. It clarified that two doctors associated with the university have been detained by investigating agencies but emphasized that the university has no connection with them beyond their official roles. The statement categorically denied all false and defamatory claims circulating on social media and other platforms linking the university to any terror activities.​

University laboratories under scrutiny

The Vice Chancellor reassured the public that no chemicals or unauthorised materials, as alleged by some reports, are used, stored, or handled within the university premises. The laboratories are strictly used for academic and training purposes related to the MBBS program and other authorised courses. The university strictly adheres to regulatory safety and ethical standards governing its operations. Furthermore, Al-Falah University has been functioning as a recognized private institution since 2014, with its medical college training students since 2019.​

Cooperation with investigating agencies

Al-Falah University expressed full cooperation with all the concerned investigating authorities to ensure a logical, fair, and conclusive outcome of the investigation in the interest of national security. The university called for responsible reporting and condemned misleading media coverage that damages its reputation and spreads misinformation. This move comes amidst ongoing investigations where several doctors linked to the institution were detained, and large caches of explosives seized in Faridabad, which is in proximity to the university.​

Delhi blast and investigation

The bomb blast near Delhi’s iconic Red Fort metro station, caused by an explosive-laden car, killed multiple people and injured many others. Investigators revealed that the car used in the attack was parked on the Al-Falah University campus days before the blast. The attack is believed to have been conducted by individuals connected to Pakistan-based terror groups, with suspects panicking after key arrests in the module. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe, and the investigation is ongoing with several university-affiliated doctors under scrutiny.​​

This detailed statement from Al-Falah University provides clarity on its official stance amid serious national security concerns linked to the recent terrorist incident in Delhi, while continuing to uphold its commitment to education and lawful conduct.​