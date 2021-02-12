Delhi: BJP worker killed after brawl at birthday party, 4 arrested

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV BJP worker killed after brawl at birthday party in Delhi's Mangolpuri area

A Bharatiya Janata Party worker was stabbed to death in Delhi's Mangolpuri area following a heated argument at a birthday party. According to details available, the deceased has been identified as Rinku Sharma. The incident took place on Wednesday night.

Police said that all the four accused have been arrested. The four arrested men are identified as Mohammad Danish (36), Mohammad Islam (45), Zahid (26) and Mohammad Mehtab (20). Police said that Danish and Islam work as tailors. Zahid is a college student and Mehtab is a student of Class 12.

Rinku, 25, was a worker of the BJP's youth wing. He worked as a technician at a private hospital and lived in Mangolpuri with his family.

Police said that Danish and Rinku had gone to attend a birthday party in their neighbourhood. It was at the birthday party, the two had a brawl.

After the party, Rinku and his friend left for home. But Danish stopped him.Rinku and Danish again had a heated argument and Rinku allegedly slapped Danish.

Danish and three of his friends then caught hold of Rinku and stabbed him and fled. Rinku was rushed to a nearby hospital but he succumbed to injuries.

“It was found that Rinku and Danish lived in the same neighbourhood and knew each other. All four have been arrested and none of them has any previous criminal record," Additional deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sudhanshu Dhama said.

Latest India News