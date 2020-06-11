Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Delhi BJP leader Sanjay Sharma dies of COVID-19

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Delhi is rising steadily. Sanjay Sharma, a BJP leader of the Delhi unit of the party, died due to Covid-19 on Thursday.

Sharma was the chairman of a party committee in Delhi and was involved in social work to provide relief to the needy in the city during the lockdown. He was infected with the coronavirus and died on Thursday during treatment.

General Secretary of Delhi BJP Rajesh Bhatia has condoled the death of Sanjay Sharma. He tweeted: "Sanjay Sharma, Committee President of BJP Delhi, who was very active during the lockdown, has died due to corona. Pray to Lord to give the departed soul peace in heaven and the family the power to bear with this pain."

Delhi BJP leader Neelkant Bakshi also expressed grief over the demise of Sanjay Sharma.

Delhi has reported more than 31,000 Covid cases so far, while more than 900 people have died. Questions are also being raised about the health infrastructure in the city. Many people have accused the hospitals of not admitting patients in spite of the claim of sufficient beds.

