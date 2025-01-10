Friday, January 10, 2025
     
AAP's Sanjay Singh renews his attack on BJP, says party targeting purvanchali voters in Delhi | EXCLUSIVE

Delhi Assembly elections: The AAP leader also accused the BJP of filing applications in bulk for the deletion of names of voters who support the Arvind Kejriwal-led party across Delhi.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Published : Jan 10, 2025 15:51 IST, Updated : Jan 10, 2025 16:23 IST
Sanjay Singh
Image Source : PTI Sanjay Singh

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP for opposing the recently announced Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh asked the saffron party to compete on development works rather than merely countering the AAP's schemes. He also accused the BJP of attempting to delete the names of Purvanchali residents from the voter list in Delhi and said the saffron party was targeting "our Purvanchali brothers, calling them Bangladeshis and Rohingyas".

Singh said that BJP leaders in several areas, including Shahdara, Janakpuri, Palam, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Karawal Nagar and Mustafabad, have submitted applications to delete the votes of Purvanchalis. He further alleged that in Palam, nine BJP workers filed requests to remove 1,641 votes, while in Rajouri Garden, six BJP workers sought the deletion of 571 votes.

The AAP leader alleged that the BJP has been caught "red-handed" while attempting to manipulate the voters list.

He also claimed that after the summary revision process closed last month, the BJP has filed applications to delete 5,000 names and add 7,500 names in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

Sheesh Mahal vs Rajmahal

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lived in a "Rajmahal" worth Rs 2,700 crore. Sanjay Singh also invited the media for a tour of Arvind Kejriwal's official residence while he was Delhi's chief minister, which the BJP claims was turned into a "Sheesh Mahal" during the AAP chief's stay.

