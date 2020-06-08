Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal not feeling well, to undergo COVID-19 test

Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal not feeling well, will undergo COVID-19 test

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will undergo coronavirus test after he complained of throat pain and mild fever. Kejriwal will undergo test for COVID-19 tomorrow morning, reports suggest.

The Delhi Chief Minister also has a history of diabetes and is reportedly on insulin and other medication.

Kejriwal has been pro-active in leading Delhi's fight against coronavirus. Yesterday, Kejriwal carried out a press conference to update the media about the coronavirus situation in Delhi. He informed about the opening of malls and religious places in the national capital from June 8 (today).

He has also taken the decision in the last few days to reserve Delhi government hospital beds for the citizens of Delhi except for those hospitals which carry out specialty surgeries.

Coronavirus cases in Delhi have surged past 27,000 while the death toll has surged to 761.

