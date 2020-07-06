Image Source : @AAMAADMIPARTY Demand for plasma very high in Delhi, not enough supply to match: CM Arvind Kejriwal

There is a high demand for plasma in Delhi after the plasma bank initiative taken by the government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a press conference. While giving a briefing on the COVID-19 situation in Delhi he said that now that people know how to get plasma when in need, the demand is very high, but the supply is not enough to match it.

"We started India's first Plasma Bank last week. Now that people know how to get plasma, where to get plasma, the demand has risen. But we do not have enough supply of Plasma at the moment. There are several people who are willingly volunteering to donate plasma, but the supply is still less," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi CM also played 2 telephonic conversations where he spoke to two residents of Delhi who had recovered from coronavirus and were now all set to donate plasma.

Speaking about the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, Kejriwal said, "The number of cases in Delhi has crossed 1 lakh but it is not something to be worried about. We have also seen 72,000 people getting recovered. Our recovery rate stands at 72 per cent. This means that even though people are falling ill in Delhi, they are also recovering."

"We are carrying out 20,000 to 24,000 tests every day. The Situation is improving now. Earlier, for every 100 tests, we used to get 33 positive patients, now that number has come down to 11," Kejriwal said.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage