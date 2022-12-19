Delhi records AQI in 'very poor' category, minimum temp of 6.2 degrees Celsius

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE) Delhi AQI in 'very poor' category

Delhi AQI: Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category on Sunday and the minimum temperature settled at 6.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. The relative humidity oscillated between 87 per cent and 63 per cent, the meteorological department said.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature was recorded at 23.7 degree Celsius, one notch above the season’s average, the IMD said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital stood at 353 at 4 pm. The AQI in the Delhi University area stood at 365 while the AQI was recorded to be at 293 near Lodhi Road. The area nearby the IIT Delhi recorded an AQI of 297 while it stood at 335 at the IGI Airport T3.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor" and 401 and 500 "severe". The weather department has predicted moderate fog for Monday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to settle at around six and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Earlier, the air quality in Delhi was in the 'moderate' category, it deteriorated and reached the 'very poor' category. The residents of the city have urged the government to take steps to control the ongoing menace of air pollution in the city. Some have even urged the government to bring back the odd-even rule in the city.

"Air pollution is slightly less as compared to last year. The cold has also increased and the odd-even should be brought as soon as possible to curb the remaining air pollution," said a resident.

(With inputs from PTI)

