Delhi Airport roof collapse 'very serious incident', kin of deceased to get Rs 20Lakh: Civil Aviation Minister

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Friday (June 28) announced a compensation of Rs. 20 lakhs to the next of kin of the deceased, who lost his life in a roof collapse incident at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1. Speaking to the media, the Civil Aviation Minister, while terming the incident 'very serious' in nature, announced the compensation of Rs. 20 lakhs to the family of the deceased.



He also announced compensation of Rs. 3 lakhs to the injured.



It is pertinent to note that the Union Civil Aviation Minister, who reached Terminal 1 of the airport where the incident occurred, also elaborated on the reason behind the tragic mishap. He said the incident occurred due to the heavy rains that had marred the national capital earlier in the morning.



"A section of the canopy that is outside of the airport has collapsed due to heavy rains. We express our condolences for the lives that have been lost in this tragic incident. Four other people have also been injured. So we are taking care of them right now. We immediately sent the emergency response team, the fire safety team, and also the CISF and NDRF teams. Everyone was available at the site, and they have done a thorough inspection so that no other casualties are there. So right now, the situation is under control. The rest of the terminal building has been closed, and everything is being thoroughly inspected so that there is no further untoward incident here," he added.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the incident, which has claimed one life while leaving several others injured, flight operations have been suspended at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1, till further notice.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation taking to X (formerly Twitter), informed of the decision. He said, "Heavy rain in early morning today has resulted in the collapse of the canopy of #DelhiAirport Terminal 1. As a result flights to & from Terminal 1 have been closed till further notice. Alternate arrangements are being made for the smooth operation of the flights."





