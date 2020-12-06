Delhi wakes up to shallow fog with dip in temperature; air quality 'very poor'

Image Source : AP 'Shallow Fog' in Delhi as temperature dips in Delhi; air quality remains 'Very Poor'

Delhiites woke up to shallow fog on Sunday as the temperature dropped in the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According to the IMD, a minimum temperature of 13° Celsius and a maximum of 26° Celsius are on the forecast for today. On Saturday, the national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 25.4 ° Celsius, normal for this time of the year while a minimum temperature was recorded at 14.8 ° Celsius, a five-degree departure from the normal.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) at the national capital remains in the "very poor" category, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) at 9 am.

The air quality over Delhi and National Capital Regional Area is likely to improve marginally but remain in the upper end of the "Very Poor" category according to IMD.

According to the weather department's prediction, the air quality is likely to improve further but remain in the "Very Poor" category on Monday and Tuesday.

Further, it said the air quality is likely to improve and reach in Poor to Moderate category by December 11.

'Very Poor' AQI indicates ambient concentration values of air pollutants are very high and their likely health impacts include Respiratory illness on prolonged exposure while the 'Severe' category air affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

