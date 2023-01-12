Delhi air quality remains in 'very poor' category as smog engulfs city; overall AQI stands at 312

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi air quality remains in the 'very poor' category as smog engulfs the city

Delhi Air Pollution: The air quality of Delhi continues to remain in the 'very poor' category as smog engulfed the national capital. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 312 on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Delhi and its adjoining areas also witnessed light rain on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also stated that fog conditions over northern India significantly improved owing to the current western disturbance and subsequent stronger surface winds.

Several trains running late

Meanwhile, at least 23 trains are also running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog.

According to the Indian Railway, Darbhanga-New Delhi Clone Special, Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Prayagraj-New Delhi Express, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express are some of the notable trains whose services have been hit due to the foggy weather.

GRAP stage III re-invoked

Earlier on January 6, the Centre's air quality panel re-invoked the Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR. This includes a ban on non-essential construction and demolition work.

The Sub-Committee on GRAP, at a review meeting, had noted that the AQI is likely to worsen further in the coming days due to unfavourable weather conditions. It directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to invoke curbs under stage III of the anti-pollution plan with immediate effect.

Notably, an AQI between 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(With inputs from agencies)

