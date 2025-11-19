Delhi air pollution: Supreme Court asks CAQM to postpone sports activities in schools Delhi air pollution: The Supreme Court has also stated that the matter concerning air pollution must be listed on a monthly basis.

New Delhi:

Amid the deteriorating air quality in Delhi, the Supreme Court on Wednesday (November 19) urged the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to consider directing schools across the Delhi-NCR region to postpone sports and athletic events scheduled for November and December. The Court suggested shifting these activities to months when pollution levels improve.

A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran issued the observation after concerns were raised about holding sports events while the Air Quality Index (AQI) remains at hazardous levels.

'Putting them in gas chambers'

Senior Advocate Aparajita Singh, appearing as amicus curiae, informed the bench that several NCR schools plan to conduct their annual sports meets in November despite the severe pollution spike. "Children are the most vulnerable. Holding sports events now is like putting them in gas chambers," she warned.

Taking note of the submission, the bench asked CAQM to evaluate issuing appropriate directions to reschedule such events. The Court was also informed that a similar plea seeking postponement of school sports activities is listed before the Delhi High Court later in the day. The Supreme Court noted that the High Court may issue suitable orders in the matter.

The observations came during the hearing of the MC Mehta case, in which the Court is monitoring the air pollution situation in the NCR.

SC directs govt to pay allowance to construction workers

The Supreme Court has also directed that construction workers who have been out of work since the implementation of GRAP-3 in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, which has banned construction activities, be paid subsistence allowance.

The bench also directed the governments of the aforesaid States to implement preventive measures with regard to the reduction of air pollution and to ensure they are reviewed regularly.

The Supreme Court has also stated that the matter concerning air pollution must be listed on a monthly basis.

"We find that any proactive action aimed at reducing air pollution levels are welcome. However, authorities taking such decisions should consider all factors and take care of all stakeholders involved," the Court has observed.

Also Read: School holiday Delhi-NCR: Will schools in Delhi remain closed today due to pollution?

Also Read: Delhi air pollution: Layer of toxic smog blankets city as air quality remain very poor