School holiday Delhi-NCR: Will schools in Delhi remain closed tomorrow due to pollution?

New Delhi:

With the air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) reeling under the severe categories, the students and parents wish to know whether schools and colleges will be closed on Wednesday (November 19) or will be continued in a hybrid mode. As per the earlier order of the Directorate of Education, Delhi schools up to Class 5 will conduct classes in hybrid mode while Classes 6 to 12 will be continued in offline mode. Delhi's AQI level is recorded at 339 (very harmful) category today.

"All Heads of Schools of Government, Government Aided, Unaided RecognizedPrivate Schools of DoE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct classes in schools for children up to Class V in a Hybrid Mode i.e., both in physical and online mode (wherever online mode is feasible) with immediate effect until further orders." DoE, Delhi notification mentioned.

The Centre on Tuesday imposed stricter anti-pollution measures under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after air quality slipped into the "severe" category in Delhi-NCR. The Commission for Air Quality Management said the city's average AQI shot up from 362 on Monday to 425 on Tuesday morning because of calm winds, stable atmosphere and adverse winter conditions that trapped pollutants near the surface.

Under the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), all inter-state buses from NCR states -- except electric vehicles, CNG vehicles and BS-VI diesel buses -- will be prohibited from entering Delhi, alongside a stringent ban on construction and demolition activities, suspension of mining-related activities, consideration of shifting to online classes for students up to Class 5 and daily water sprinkling on major roads.

List of restrictions under GRAP Stage 3

As part of the GRAP Stage 3, there is a ban on non-essential construction work.

As part of the restrictions, classes up to grade V are required to shift to hybrid mode under Stage 3. However, parents and students can have the option to choose online education wherever available.

As part of Stage 3, the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (4-wheelers) is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. However, people with disabilities are exempt.

Stage 3 curbs also ban non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards in Delhi.

The GRAP for Delhi-NCR is divided into four stages of air quality -- Stage 1 for "poor" Air Quality Index (AQI) ranging between 201 and 300, Stage 2 for "very poor" AQI of 301-400, Stage 3 for "severe" AQI of 401-450 and Stage 4 for "severe plus" AQI (more than 450).