Delhi air pollution: Priyanka Gandhi compares national capital's condition with Wayanad's AQI of 35

Congress leader and candidate from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday raised concern over rising air pollution levels in Delhi. She compared Delhi's condition with that of Wayanad and suggested finding a solution to the problem together.

Taking to X, she said that coming to Delhi was like entering a gas chamber adding that air quality in Wayanad was beautiful and the AQI was 35. She said, "Coming back to Delhi from Wayanad where the air is beautiful and the AQI is 35, was like entering a gas chamber. The blanket of smog is even more shocking when seen from the air."

Expressing concern, she said, "Delhi’s pollution gets worse every year. We really should put our heads together and find a solution for cleaner air. It’s beyond this party or that, it’s practically impossible to breathe especially for kids, elders and those with respiratory issues. We just have to do something about it."

Delhi on Thursday woke to choking air pollution levels as the AQI level was recorded at 428 during the morning. A thick layer of smog, enveloping the national capital for the second consecutive day only added to the severe conditions.

AQI at Anand Vihar was recorded as 470, 469 at Ashok Vihar, 417 at ITO and 451 at Rohini. Earlier today, Congress leader Mumtaz Patel blamed the Delhi and Central government for the rising pollution and said that the rift and the 'blame game' between both has caused troubles to people in Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "Currently, the Delhi Government as well as the Central Government are responsible for the rising air pollution in Delhi. The rift and blame game between Delhi's AAP government and the central government is creating problems for the people of Delhi. When the AAP government came to power in Delhi, they used to say that they would resolve the issue of stubble burning if there were the AAP government in Punjab. The AAP government is just trying to make a fool of the people. They are not doing any work...When the Congress government was in Delhi, the green cover was more, more CNG buses were in service, overall, there wasn't that much pollution during Congress government in Delhi."

