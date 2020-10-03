Saturday, October 03, 2020
     
Delhi air quality 'poor'; may pose breathing difficulties to most people

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 03, 2020 8:37 IST
delhi air pollution
Image Source : PTI

Delhi air quality 'poor'

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 206 in Rohini and at 230 in the Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, both in 'poor' category, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.

At Anand Vihar are the AQI was at 178 which is in the moderate category, as per Central Pollution Control Board.

As per Central Pollution Control Board, the 'Poor category' means "breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure."

The 'Moderate category' means "breathing discomfort to the people with lungs, asthma and heart diseases." 

(With agency inputs)

