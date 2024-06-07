Delhi: AAP suspends former MLA Nitin Tyagi for anti-party activities

Follow us on Image Source : NITIN TYAGI (X) Former AAP MLA Nitin Tyagi with Sanjay Singh.

The Aam Aadmi Party today (June 7) suspended its former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Nitin Tyagi from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect after complaints of anti-party activities in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections 2024. The Aam Aadmi Party issued these orders through a letter written by AAP's Delhi convenor Gopal Rai.

The reason mentioned behind his suspension was anti-party activities during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The written letter by Delhi Convenor Gopal Rai to Nitin Tyagi reads, "It has come to our notice that you have been involved in anti-party activities during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Party has taken a decision to suspend you from its primary membership pending disciplinary proceedings."

Tyagi on his suspension letter

Reacting to his suspension, Nitin Tyagi said, "Nowadays, speaking truth within the party has become anti-party activities."Taking a jibe at AAP's Delhi convenor Gopal Rai, he stated, "Destroying the basic foundations of the party is anti-party activity."

In a post on X, Tyagi wrote, "Nowadays, speaking the truth in the party has become anti-party? Destroying the basic foundations of the party is anti-party @AapKaGopalRai Ji. It is anti-party to ask for votes from the public for those people, against whom the public had voted you."

Earlier, in the day, before receiving the suspension letter, the former MLA Nitin Tyagi posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) and slammed the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal for massive defeat in the Lok Sabha Elections in Delhi.

In a video posted on X, Tyagi said, "A few days ago, Arvind Kejriwal had said to Delhi's public- if you will vote for BJP, then I will have to go to jail. Now, AAP has lost all the seven seats in Delhi, but it doesn't mean the public wants to send him to jail, rather the fact is his words are not affecting people."

He further said, "Initially, when we prepared for Arvind Kejriwal Ji's rally, we just had to do mic announcements and distribute pamphlets to gather 10,000-15,000 people. These people used to arrive before him. But now, they have to bring people in buses to gather a crowd in his rallies and this same crowd is repeated in his other rallies. Nobody wants to come to his rally."

Highlighting the reason, Tyagi stated, "The problem is in the cause of the fight. Initially, we used to fight for truth, and honesty and against corruption and criminals. But now the scenario is, that we are fighting for corrupts, criminals, and deceits and this is the reason behind public resentment."This is cheating on the public. The party workers who are fighting against these lies are considered anti-party members. We (AAP) really need to leave this cheating politics as AAP is known for its fight for truth and nationalism and not corruption. We all need to think about it. We will revamp the party by being in it," he asserted.

ALSO READ: AAP to go solo in next year's Delhi Assembly polls, no alliance with Congress: Gopal Rai

ALSO READ: 'Voters stuck to pattern...': AAP MP Sandeep Pathak explains party's election debacle in Delhi