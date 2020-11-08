Image Source : PTI Delhi: 28-year-old killed, several injured in brawl after man urinates in front of grocery shop

A 28-year-old man died and several others were injured in a scuffle that broke out after one of them urinated in front of a grocery shop in southeast Delhi, police said Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Amandeep Singh, who earlier worked at a travel company but recently lost his job, they said.

According to police, the incident took place at C-Block market in East of Kailash late Friday night, when 34-year-old Jagjeet Singh urinated in front of a grocery shop run by two brothers -- Vinay and Vimal.

They had closed their shop and were sitting outside when an argument broke out between them and Singh over him urinating in front of their shop, said RP Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

Jagjeet left the place and returned with his friends -- Amit, Ramandeep, Gurvinder, Jaspreet, Jagat Singh, Karan and Amandeep. They started fighting with Vinay and Vimal following which people gathered at the spot, the officer said.

Meanwhile, both Vimal and Vinay along with some others caught hold of Jagjeet while his friends started fleeing from the spot, he said.

"While fleeing, Amandeep fell and became unconscious. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by his friends but was declared brought dead by the doctors," the officer said.

While no visible injuries were seen on his body, during post-mortem an injury with a sharp object was found on the back of his body, Meena said.

During the fight, besides the two shopkeepers, one Surjeet and Jagjeet who urinated in front of the grocery shop sustained injuries, he said.

A case has been registered. Both Vinay and his brother Vimal have been apprehended and are being interrogated, police said.

