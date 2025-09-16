Dehradun: Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple submerged as Tamsa river overflows amid heavy rainfall | Video Heavy overnight rains at various places in Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, have damaged roads, houses, and shops, and washed out a bridge early on Tuesday.

Dehradun:

Heavy rainfall in the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand led to the Tamsa river overflowing and flooding the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple, one of the city's most prominent shrines. The rising water level entered the temple cave, submerging the Shivling. Water also entered the temple courtyard and rose to the statue of Hanuman, though the sanctum sanctorum remained safe.

Situated on the banks of a small river in the Garhi Cantt area, about 5.5 km from the Dehradun City Bus Stand, the Tapkeshwar temple is easily accessible by road. A unique feature of the temple is the Shivling inside the cave, over which water droplets continuously fall from the rock above, hence the name Tapkeshwar. The temple attracts large crowds, especially during the Shivratri fair, when devotees gather to offer prayers.

Sanctum sanctorum of the temple is safe: Temple priest

Speaking to ANI, Temple priest Acharya Bipin Joshi said that the river had been flowing heavily since morning, and the entire temple premises were submerged. "The river started flowing heavily since 5 am, the entire temple premises were submerged... This kind of situation had not taken place in a very long time... Losses have been incurred at various places... People should avoid going near rivers at this time... The sanctum sanctorum of the temple is safe... No human loss has been reported as of now..." he said.

Local residents also narrated their experience of how the water surged inside the cave temple. One of the locals told ANI that the water level has started increasing, and it has risen to 10-12 feet. "Around 4:45 am, the water entered the cave... Later, when the water level started increasing, it rose to 10-12ft... The water reached above the 'Shivling'... Somehow, we made our way, and with the help of the rope, we came up..." he further added.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami inspects disaster-affected areas

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an on-site inspection of disaster-affected areas, including Sahastradhara, Raipur, and other impacted localities in Dehradun, amid heavy rainfall since early hours of Tuesday.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said that he is constantly in touch with the local administration and is personally monitoring the situation. "Some shops have been damaged due to heavy rains in Sahastradhara, Dehradun, late last night. District administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I am constantly in touch with the local administration in this regard and am personally monitoring the situation," Dhami said.

