Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, heavy rain alert issued in 4 districts A cloudburst in Dehradun on Monday night flooded the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple as the Tamsa river swelled, though the sanctum remained unaffected. The IMD has issued a heavy rain alert in four districts of Uttarakhand.

Dehradun:

Heavy rainfall lashed Uttarakhand's Dehradun district on Monday night which led to the swelling of the Tamsa river and flooding the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple - one of the most visited shrines in the city. As per the information, water entered the temple courtyard and rose up to the Hanuman idol, though the sanctum sanctorum remained safe. Officials confirmed that flash floods were reported in several parts of Dehradun following the cloudburst.

IMD issues alert in four districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for four districts of Uttarakhand -- Dehradun, Champawat, Bageshwar and Nainital. Meanwhile, authorities have urged people to remain alert and avoid visiting low-lying areas as rivers and streams are flowing above danger levels.

Rishikesh also affected by rising rivers

The Chandrabhaga river in Rishikesh also crossed its normal levels on Tuesday morning with floodwaters reaching the highway. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said three people stranded in the river were rescued successfully, though several vehicles continue to remain stuck. Rescue teams are on standby as officials monitor the situation closely. The administration has appealed to residents to stay indoors as far as possible and not to venture near swollen rivers. Local authorities are also coordinating relief operations to ensure safety of people in vulnerable areas.

CM Dhami expresses concern

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed concern over the damage caused by heavy overnight rainfall in Dehradun. He informed through social media that several shops were damaged in Sahastradhara. The Chief Minister said that as soon as the matter came to light, teams from the district administration, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police immediately reached the spot and began relief and rescue operations. He also added that he is in constant touch with the local administration and is personally monitoring the situation.

