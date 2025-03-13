Four killed, two injured as speeding car rans over pedestrians in Dehradun, driver on run Dehradun accident: A tragic accident occurred in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, near Uttaranchal College, where a high-speed luxury car ran over six people.

Dehradun accident: A heart-wrenching accident has been reported from Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Mussoorie Road, where a speeding luxury car ran over six pedestrians walking along the roadside. The impact was so severe that four people died on the spot, while two others were critically injured and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. The driver fled from the spot along with the car after the incident.

How did the accident happen?

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Dehradun, Ajay Singh, the incident took place in the Rajpur Road area in Dehradun near Uttaranchal Hospital where a Mercedes car with Chandigarh number plate, moving at a high speed and in a reckless manner, ran over four pedestrians and collided with a scooty. The four pedestrians died on the spot, while the two individuals on the scooty sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been taken to the government hospital for post-mortem. The injured were first taken to Uttaranchal Hospital for initial care and later referred to Doon Government Hospital. Both injured victims suffered leg injuries.

To trace the driver responsible for the accident, the police promptly alerted all nearby police stations via the control room and launched an intensive checking campaign. The police officer said that several police teams have been deployed to search for the car driver.

Identity of dead and injured

As per the police, two of the deceased have been identified as Mansharam (30) and Ranjit (35), residents of Baba Bazar in the Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh, while the other two have not been identified yet. The two persons riding the scooter were identified as Dhaniram and Mohammad Shakib.

