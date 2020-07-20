Image Source : FILE Major boost to ‘Make in India’: MoD signs contract for procurement of 1,512 mine plough for T-90 tanks (Image used for representational purpose only)

With an aim to boost ‘Make in India’ initiative of Government of India, the defence ministry on Monday sealed a contract with state-run Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) for procurement of 1,512 mine plough (MP) devices at a cost of Rs 557 crore for the Indian Army’s main battle tank T-90.

A mine plough is a device that helps tanks clear minefields. The defence ministry said the mine ploughs will be fitted on T-90 tanks.

"The Acquisition Wing of Ministry of Defence signed a contract with the BEML for procurement of 1,512 mine ploughs (MP) for T-90 tanks at an approximate cost of Rs 557 crore. The contract has Buy and Make (Indian) categorisation with a minimum of 50 per cent indigenous content in make portion of the contract," it said in a statement.

"These mine ploughs will be fitted on T-90 tanks of Indian Armoured Corps which will facilitate individual mobility to tanks while negotiating minefield," it added.

With the induction of these 1512 mine ploughs, planned to be completed by 2027, the combat capability of Army will be further enhanced.

"The mobility of the tank fleet will enhance manifold, which in turn would extend the reach of Armoured Formation deep into enemy territory without becoming mine causality," the ministry said.

