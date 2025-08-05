Defence acquisition council approves proposals worth Rs 67,000 crore for Indian armed forces The Defence Acquisition Council approved defence proposals worth Rs 67,000 crore to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, focusing on advanced technologies and system upgrades.

New Delhi:

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence minister Rajnath Singh, approved a series of critical defence proposals worth approximately Rs 67,000 crore on August 5, 2025. The proposals span across multiple sectors of the Indian Armed Forces, with a strong focus on enhancing the operational capabilities of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force.

Indian army: Enhanced night driving and mobility

For the Indian Army, the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) was granted for the procurement of Thermal Imager-based Driver Night Sight (TIDNS) for the BMP (Battle Mechanised Platforms). This advanced technology will significantly improve the night driving capability of the BMPs, providing the Mechanised Infantry with superior mobility and operational advantage, particularly in low-visibility conditions.

Indian navy: Advancements in anti-submarine warfare and Air defence

For the Indian Navy, several important approvals were made. The DAC granted AoN for the procurement of Compact Autonomous Surface Craft, which will enhance the Navy's ability to detect, classify, and neutralise threats during anti-submarine warfare (ASW) missions. Additionally, the BrahMos Fire Control System and Launchers were approved, further strengthening the Navy's firepower capabilities. The upgradation of the BARAK-1 Point Defence Missile System was also sanctioned to enhance the Navy's air defence systems.

Indian air force: Enhanced surveillance and Air defence

For the Indian Air Force, the DAC sanctioned the procurement of Mountain Radars to improve air surveillance capabilities along India's mountainous borders. This will enhance the IAF's ability to detect and neutralise threats in difficult terrains. Furthermore, the SAKSHAM/SPYDER Weapon System will be upgraded for integration with the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), bolstering India's Air Defence capabilities.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs): MALE RPAs for enhanced surveillance

A key proposal was the procurement of Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs) for all three services. These advanced UAVs will be capable of carrying multiple payloads and weapons, offering enhanced surveillance and combat capabilities for long-duration missions. Their integration into the Indian Armed Forces is expected to significantly boost round-the-clock surveillance and combat readiness.

Sustenance and maintenance of existing systems

In addition to new acquisitions, the DAC also approved the sustenance of the C-17 and C-130J fleets of the Indian Air Force. These aircraft are crucial for strategic airlift capabilities and troop mobility. Furthermore, a comprehensive annual maintenance contract for the S-400 Long Range Air Defence Missile System was sanctioned to ensure the operational readiness and sustainability of this vital asset.

Strategic boost to Defence capabilities

The approval of these proposals marks a significant step toward enhancing India's defence capabilities across multiple domains, including land-based operations, naval warfare, air defence, and unmanned aerial surveillance. By investing in state-of-the-art technologies and upgrading existing systems, the Indian Armed Forces will be better prepared to meet emerging security challenges and maintain a tactical advantage in the region.

The decisions made by the Defence Acquisition Council reflect the government's commitment to modernising India's defence infrastructure, ensuring the safety and security of the nation in the face of evolving threats.