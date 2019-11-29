Image Source : FILE DDA begins survey of JJ clusters for in-situ development under PMAY

The Delhi Development Authority has begun surveying JJ clusters for their in-situ development under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, officials said on Friday.

The urban body is the nodal agency for the implementation of in-situ development of JJ clusters on land owned by the DDA and the central government in the national capital.

A total of 376 JJ clusters exist on such lands in Delhi comprising about 1.73 lakh households. They covers an area of about 40 lakh sqm, the officials said.

"In order to achieve the objectives of PMAY (U) in Delhi, the demand survey of 32 JJ clusters namely Kalender Colony, Khadda Basti, Harijan Basti, JJ Bandhu camp, etc. has already been competed by DDA-hired private agency i.e. Society for Promotion of Youth and Masses (SPYM)," the DDA said in a statement.

For other 160 JJ clusters on DDA's lands in various parts of the city, the work order has been issued. The survey will be completed in a time-bound manner, it said.

For the remaining nearly 184 JJ clusters on DDA and central government lands, the demand survey will be carried out by engaging an agency on priority, the statement said.