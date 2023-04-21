Days after criticising Centre over Pulwama attack, former J-K governor Satyapal Malik gets CBI notice

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Former J-K governor Satyapal Malik gets CBI notice

New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in connection with an alleged insurance scam in the Union Territory, officials said on Friday (April 21).

Reacting to the development, Malik told news agency PTI that the CBI has asked for his presence at the agency's Akbar Road guesthouse in Delhi for "certain clarifications". "They want certain clarifications for which they want my presence. I am going to Rajasthan so I have given them dates from April 27 to 29 when I am available," Malik said.

Last year, the CBI had questioned Satypal Malik in connection with this case. In April last year, the CBI lodged two FIRs over corruption allegations levelled by Malik in the awarding of contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees and civil work worth Rs 2,200 crore related to the Kiru hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir.

