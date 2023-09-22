Will consider quitting Lok Sabha if action not taken against Ramesh Bidhuri, says Danish Ali

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali speaks in the Lok Sabha (old Parliament building, Representational image)

Disturbed after being name-called by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, BSP MP Danish Ali has written to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking appropriate action in the matter.

"Saying this with a heavy heart that I would be considering qutting the Lok Sabha if an appropriate action is not taken against Ramesh Bidhuri over his remarks," said Danish Ali.

Speaking about his letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Danish Ali said, "I sent my letter to the office of Lok Sabha Speaker and I am confident that he will take cognizance of the incident and appropriate action. I have given notice. All things are on record and it's happening for the first that this type of language has been used for an elected MP..."

An emotional Danish Ali in his letter said, "I have been waiting to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla since morning but he was not available. I have submitted my letter... I hope he will take appropriate action... everything is on record... it has happened for the first time that such a language has been used against an elected member... is this being taught in new India... We are the mother of democracy... I am proud of it... I couldn't sleep the entire night... my brain nerves were about to burst... what could I have done... if this is the behaviour towards me then how a common man is being treated... I hope Lok Sabha Speaker will take appropriate action in this matter."

The said remarks were expunged from Parliamentary records and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh immediately expressed regret for Bidhuri's behaviour in the House.

Taking "serious note" of Bidhuri's remarks, Birla warned the Lok Sabha member from South Delhi of "strict action" if such behaviour was repeated in the future, officials said.

Hitting out at BJP MP, Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav said, "Govt must cancel the membership of the MP who used such words in the Parliament. He (Ramesh Badhuri) has no right to use such language against another MP, this is totally condemnable. People can see the behaviour of BJP and how they are trying to break the country and make brothers fight with each other... strict action must be taken and a case must be registered against him".

