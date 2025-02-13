Dalai Lama gets Z-category security cover across India following threat reports

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama security: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted Z-category Central Reserve Police Force security to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama across India n view of potential security threats to him, news agency PTI reported on Thursday (February 13) quoting sources.

The CRPF VIP security wing will be responsible for safeguarding the 89-year-old leader. According to sources, the Dalai Lama will receive Z-category protection, with CRPF commandos ensuring his security across the country.

30 CRPF commandos will work in shifts

He had a small protection cover from the Himachal Pradesh Police and was extended security when he travelled to Delhi or any other place by the local police.

The government has now granted him a uniform security cover after a review by central intelligence agencies, a senior officer said. A team of about 30 CRPF commandos will work in shifts to secure the Dalai Lama, he said.

Sambit Patra gets Z-category cover

In a similar decision, the Home Ministry has granted Z-category security to BJP leader Sambit Patra in Manipur, sources revealed.

The 50-year-old Puri MP, who oversees the party's affairs in the state, has been given this protection amid ongoing ethnic violence that has persisted for nearly two years.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Waqf Amendment Bill: What are key differences between old and new law? Check here

Also Read: Indian Army refutes reports of heavy firing, says 'ceasefire at LoC intact'