Dalai Lama's 90th birth anniversary: Global Buddhist Conference to be held in New Delhi on July 13 The International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) will be hosting a day-long conference on Sunday (July 13) at the Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi. The event marks the 90th birth anniversary of the 14th Dalai Lama.

New Delhi:

In a world being rapidly reshaped by technological breakthroughs and artificial intelligence, the timeless questions of existence, consciousness and the purpose of life continue to dwell in the human mind. Amidst the modern race for wealth, fame, comfort and success, there remains little room for quiet reflection and introspection. To reignite this much-needed dialogue, the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) will be hosting a day-long conference on Sunday (July 13) at the Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi. The event marks the 90th birth anniversary of the 14th Dalai Lama and will bring together an esteemed gathering of Buddhist scholars, researchers, spiritual leaders, and long-time practitioners who have closely engaged with the Dalai Lama over the years. The conference aims to delve into deep philosophical and spiritual questions and explore meaningful answers found in the wisdom and lived experience of the Dalai Lama. The event will also witness the presence of the highest-ranking international and national Buddhist monks, making it a spiritually enriching and intellectually stimulating occasion.

As science continues to unveil the mysteries of the universe through data and discovery, the quest for deeper meaning persists through contemplative and spiritual traditions. His Holiness the Dalai Lama has long championed the idea that these two paths, scientific inquiry and spiritual wisdom, are not contradictory but complementary. According to him, they not only can walk hand in hand, but they must for the sake of a more balanced, compassionate, and enlightened world.

A devout practitioner of the Buddha Dharma, the 14th Dalai Lama is a symbol of global peace, underscoring the primacy of inner transformation. According to his teachings, true spirituality is encapsulated in an ethical way of life—one rooted in doing good, refraining from harm, and cultivating wisdom. A vocal proponent of critical thinking, the Dalai Lama advocates for a rational, evidence-based approach to belief. He encourages spiritual seekers to question dogma, embrace scientific inquiry, and ground their convictions in verifiable truths. In his view, ignorance stands as the fundamental cause of human suffering, a condition that must be overcome through analytical reflection and self-awareness. Central to his philosophy is the belief in a harmonious relationship between science and spirituality.

To elaborate on his views, the discussions during the conference will include 'Relevance of Buddha Dharma in the 21st Century' and on the 'Future of Tibetan Buddhism and the Preservation of its Culture.' To further the conversation on Buddhist Wisdom, Philosophy, and Modern Science, the subject of 'Quantum Physics, Neurosciences and Buddhism,' establishing a relationship between traditional practices and scientific evidence, will also form part of the discussions.

Some of the eminent panellists include:

Guest of Honour – Most Venerable Professor Samdhong Rinpoche, an eminent and distinguished scholar, teacher and philosopher, former Prime Minister of the Central Tibetan Administration, and a key advisor and confidant to His Holiness the Dalai Lama. A champion of nonviolence and Gandhian principles, his legacy continues to inspire spiritual integrity, intellectual excellence, and devoted service to humanity. Rinpoche served as Chancellor of Sanchi University and President of the International Buddhist Confederation.

Special Guests:

Phrarat Vajarasuttiwong Dhammalongkornvibhusit Arayawangso, Thailand; he is an internationally respected Thai Buddhist monk and senior member of Thailand's Supreme Sangha Council. A scholar-monk of great distinction, he was conferred the prestigious Ecclesiastical title of "Phra Ratvajarasuttiwong" in the Royal Chapter of "Raja" rank by His Majesty King Rama X. His influence extends beyond Thailand, reflecting international recognition of his deep spiritual insight and practice. Venerable Arayawangso is a pivotal figure in contemporary Theravāda Buddhism.

The 43rd Sakya Trizin Gyana Vajra Rinpoche – Uttarakhand, India. Khondung Gyana Vajra Rinpoche, the 43rd Sakya Trizin, is Vice President of the Sakya Centre, ensuring the welfare and education of resident monks. He was trained from a young age in Sakya rituals and Buddhist philosophy. Rinpoche has received numerous common and uncommon teachings from some of the pre-eminent teachers of Tibetan Buddhism of our age, including His Holiness the XIVth Dalai Lama, the late Dorje Chang Chogyal Trichen Rinpoche, Luding Khenchen Rinpoche, Khöndung Ratna Vajra Rinpoche, Luding Khen Rinpoche, Jetsun Chimey Luding Rinpoche, the late Deshung Rinpoche and the late Khenchen Appey Rinpoche.

Professor Ceon Ramon, Affiliate Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Washington, USA, is an emeritus professor and is active in human cognition research. A Ph.D. from the University of Utah in the fields of laser physics and quantum optics, he is involved in the development of EEG-based neurofeedback and brain stimulation techniques to treat brain disorders. His interests also include Buddhist philosophy, and he is part of a team of experts created by IBC to study the interface between Buddhism and neuroscience to create an application-based framework for mental wellbeing.

Khenpo Dr Ngawang Jorden – Principal, International Buddhist Academy (IBA), Kathmandu, Nepal – started his career finishing his monastic studies at the age of 14 at the Sa-Ngor-Choe-Tsok monastery in Gangtok and went on to complete his MA and PhD in Buddhist studies from Harvard University. Before joining IBA, at the request of His Holiness Sakya Trizin, Khenpo Jorden was teaching at the University of Chicago.

Dr Tashi Choedron is an environmental sociologist, civil engineer and educator with a PhD in Environment and Resource Studies and serves in key roles at the Vajrayana Buddhist Council of Malaysia and the Malaysian Buddhist Consultative Council. Honoured with multiple awards, including the Outstanding Woman in Buddhism, she has authored works on conservation and interfaith dialogue and was elected Vice President of the International Buddhist Confederation in 2023.

Sharpa Choeje Rinpoche Jetsun Lobsang Dorjee Pelsangpo, the 105th Gaden Tripa, is the supreme head of the Gelug school of Tibetan Buddhism. His Eminence Sharpa Choeje Rinpoche was born in 1937 in Eastern Tibet’s Markham Tsalo district and has extensive scholarly and spiritual credentials. His Eminence is recognised as one of the greatest masters of his generation. His appointment continues a distinguished lineage spanning six centuries, maintaining the spiritual legacy of Je Tsongkhapa, who is widely venerated as an emanation of Manjushri, the Buddha of Wisdom.

Professor Sisir Roy, Visiting Professor at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, India, is a theoretical physicist, and his main fields of interest include foundations of quantum theory, theoretical astrophysics, and cosmology. He is also working on brain function modelling and higher-order cognitive activities, as well as Ancient Indian Traditions.