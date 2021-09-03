Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Bizarre: Man gets two vaccine doses within minutes in Dakshina Kannada district

A 19-year old daily wage worker was administered two doses of Covishield vaccine in a short span of time at a crowded vaccination camp at a school in Sullia taluk in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district.

He was kept under observation for three hours at the centre and later sent home. Health officials have been keeping a check on him at his home since Wednesday and no adverse effect has been reported till late Thursday, Sullia Taluk health officer Dr B Nandakumar said.

K B Arun, a daily wage worker hailing from Kootelu in the taluk, had gone to the vaccination camp at Duggalakda High School in Sullia taluk on Wednesday, where the health assistant administered the first dose of vaccine to him.

He waited in the room for some time when he was given a second dose by the same staff unaware that he had already received the jab.

Dr Nandakumar said the confusion occurred as the youth did not leave the room after getting vaccinated. He was under the impression that two doses of vaccine were required for travel. The nurse also could not recognise him in the mask.

