Follow us on Image Source : PTI Cyclone Gulab weakens into deep depression over north Andhra Pradesh

The Cyclonic storm Gulab, that was over north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha, weakened into a deep depression at 2:30 am today over north Andhra Pradesh and is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, weakening further into a depression during the next 6 hours, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday. The cyclone made landfall late on Sunday evening.

The IMD said in a tweet, "The Cyclonic Storm 'Gulab' over north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha, weakened into a Deep Depression at 0230 hrs IST of 27th Sep over north Andhra Pradesh. It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken further into a depression during the next 06 hrs."

Earlier, referring to the IMD's cyclone alert in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, Satya Narayan Pradhan, Director General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had informed that 13 teams (24 sub-teams) have been deployed in Odisha and five in Andhra Pradesh.

On Monday, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall (more than 20 cms) at isolated places is very likely over south Chhattisgarh; heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Odisha, Telangana and Vidarbha and heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal West Bengal and north Chhattisgarh, the IMD said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read | Cyclone Gulab makes landfall in AP, Odisha

Latest India News