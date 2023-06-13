Cyclone Biparjoy: In nerve-racking operation, Indian Coast Guard evacuates 50 persons at Okha

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The operation spanned for 2 days.

Cyclone Biparjoy: In a swift and well-coordinated move, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) evacuated 50 lives on Tuesday at Okha, Gujarat as a preventive measure against severe cyclone Biprajoy. The Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) had requested Indian Coast Guard (ICG) for the evacuation of 50 crew from jack up rig 'KEY SINGAPORE/01' located 25 nm west of Okha, Gujarat on June 12.

On receipt of the request, ICG initiated the operation for the safe evacuation of all 50 crews onboard the rig in rough weathers and high seas. ICG Ship Shoor was diverted immediately for rescue operations. Meanwhile, ICG Helicopter (CG 858) was also positioned from Rajkot to Okha for evacuation. Image Source : INDIA TVThe operation has been completed successfully.

In a nerve-racking operation, ICG evacuated 26 crew by the evening of June 12. Consequently, the operation resumed with the first light on June 13 which resulted in the safe evacuation of the remaining 24 crew, bringing all 50 crew to safety ashore. The operation has been completed successfully.

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' (Extremely severe cyclonic storm) has been noticed forming in Arabian Sea from June 6. ICG has been undertaking pre-emptive and preventive measures at sea.

