IndiGo crisis: 'No law should unnecessarily create trouble for people,' says PM Modi at NDA meeting

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday felicitated at a meeting of all MPs of the ruling NDA for the coalition’s remarkable victory in the Bihar Assembly Polls. Divulging the details of the meeting, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said PM Modi instructed all the lawmakers to work towards making the lives of people easier in their respective constituencies.

Rijiju said PM Modi laid emphasis on reforms across all sectors to make sure that people face no problems. Notably, PM Modi's remarks came amid people facing troubles due to IndiGo's ongoing operational crisis.

“The Prime Minister was felicitated with a garland for the victory in the (Bihar) elections. He gave excellent guidelines and guidance to all the NDA MPs on what we should do for the country, our constituencies, and our states. I would like to specifically mention one point. The Prime Minister has laid great emphasis on reforms to improve people's lives. He meant reforms to make the lives of ordinary people in the country easier and more comfortable. Reforms in every sector,” Rijiju said.

“PM Modi said everyone should ensure that people do not face any problem from the government. Rules and regulations are important but this should not be used to create trouble for people. He said a law should not be a burden for people,” he added.

IndiGo chaos continues

The streak of cancellations and delays continue to hamper the operations of IndiGo airline even as the crisis entered its eighth day. Flights were cancelled at airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru amid the ongoing chaos on Tuesday as well.

Meanwhile, government representatives and DGCA officials are set to meet IndiGo CEO Pieter Elber today to discuss the situation.

