Curfew to be imposed in Surat areas amid coronavirus crisis. Check list

Curfew will be imposed in five densely populated areas of Gujarat's Surat in view of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, news agency PTI has reported. It will be effective from Thursday midnight to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The curfew will remain in force till April 22, and a three-hour relaxation will be given from 1 pm to 4 pm on these days, CMO Secretary Ashwani Kumar said.

LIST OF AREAS IN SURAT TO BE UNDER CURFEW:

The areas to be under curfew fall under the jurisdiction of the following police stations:

Salabatpura

Mahidharpura

Lalgate

Athwalines

Limbayat

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients in Gujarat has gone up to 871 after 105 cases were reported since Wednesday night. As three more coronavirus positive persons died during this period, the death toll in the state has reached 36, Principal Secretary (Health), Jayanti Ravi, said. She added that 64 patients have recovered from the infection and given discharge in the state so far.

Of the 105 new cases reported during the last 12 hours, 42 were from Ahmedabad and 35 from Surat, she said. Other districts where fresh cases were reported are: Anand (8), Vadodara (6), Banaskantha (4), Narmada (4), Rajkot (3) and one each in Gandhinagar, Kheda and Panchmahal.

(With PTI inputs)

