'Crucial for national progress': CM Dhami slams Opposition for opposing women's quota bill in Parliament

Dehradun:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Tuesday that India's history is filled with countless inspiring examples of women's courage and strength, as he addressed the state assembly during a discussion on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. In his address, Dhami launched a blistering attack at the Opposition, including Congress, for not supporting the constitutional amendment bill, which was linked to women's reservation, in the Lok Sabha.

"Leaders of parties like Congress, SP, TMC and DMK insulted 'Nari Shakti'. Hearing the manner in which all INDI alliance leaders were speaking in the Lok Sabha, I could sense arrogance similar to that of Lankapati Ravan. But perhaps our Congress leaders forgot that the end of arrogant Ravan came due to insulting Mata Sita," he said.

The chief minister said women are exceling in every role, including leadership, as he cited the examples of Rani Lakshmibai, Savitribai Phule, and Kalpana Chawla. He said women have inspired in every field both the state and the nation. The Uttarakhand movement and the creation of the state would not have been possible without women's power, he said.

He added that no society can truly progress without women's empowerment. "When a woman is empowered, she not only uplifts society but also makes a vital contribution to the nation's progress," he said.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Dhami said the Congress and the rest of the INDIA bloc blocked the passage of the constitutional amendment bill in the Parliament. He alleged that leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and members of the TMC and DMK were celebrating when the bill failed in the Lok Sabha.

On delimitation, he said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had clearly explained in the Lok Sabha that no state would lose its representation in the lower House. He accused Congress of failing to empower women despite being in power for years.

Betrayal of half the population, alleges CM Dhami

Chief Minister Dhami said that Congress leaders felt that if women were granted reservation, the credit would go to Prime Minister Modi. However, the Prime Minister had stated in his very first address in Parliament that he would give the credit to the Opposition. "Despite this, the country's "half population" (women) was betrayed. Now, women power has understood who is genuinely working for their rights and who is deceiving them. Considering women as the foundation of a new India, PM Modi has taken several initiatives for their welfare," he added.

CM Dhami also mentioned Operation Sindoor in his address and praised the courage of women personnel from the Army, Air Force, and Navy, including Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.