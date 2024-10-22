Two CRPF schools in Delhi and several others across country received bomb threat: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

In a shocking turn of events, several Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) schools received bomb threat mail on Monday night, the sources said. Of them, two schools are in Delhi and one is in Hyderabad. According to the sources, the threat was delivered through an email circulated to the management of these schools late Monday night. The threats, later, turned out to be hoaxes but created chaos, prompting urgent searches.

As a precautionary measure, Delhi Police has increased security outside CRPF schools. Meanwhile, a CRPF school in Tamil Nadu also received a hoax bomb threat. Subsequently, CRPF has asked all its schools to remain alert.

According to information, an email threatening to bomb all CRPF schools in the country was received on Monday night. The sender of the mail had threatened to bomb all CRPF schools by 11 am on Tuesday. After investigation, it has been declared a hoax. The mail sender had mentioned the arrest of former DMK leader Zafar Sadiq who was arrested by NCB and then by ED. Reportedly, the mail has no link with the blast in Prashant Vihar, Rohini.

Bomb blast near CRPF school

Notably on October 20, an explosion occurred near a CRPF school in Delhi's Prashant Vihar area, triggering a thorough investigation, officials reported that they recovered a white powder-like substance from the incident site. The Special Cell, NIA, CRPF, FSL, and NSG reached the site after the blast and tarted the investigation.

Bomb threat to flights

The threats to the CRPF schools across the nation follow similar threats to the flights in the past couple of weeks. On Monday alone, the airlines received over 30 hoax bomb threats. In little over a week, more than 120 flights operated by Indian carriers have received bomb threats. Even though bomb threats are hoaxes, things cannot be taken non-seriously, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Monday.

Bomb threats to educational institutions

On October 4, three engineering colleges in Bengaluru received bomb threats through email, sending the campuses into panic. According to police sources, the Bangalore Institute of Technology and BMS College of Engineering, both in Basavanagudi and MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology in Sadashivanagar received the bomb threat via email at about 1 pm.

A day before that nine educational institutions received an email claiming that bombs had been planted on their premises and the threat turned out to be a hoax following searches, police said. After seeing the email, the management of Manapparai-based Campion School immediately informed police. A bomb detection and disposal squad searched the school premises and later carried out searches in other institutions that received similar mail.

(With inputs from agencies)