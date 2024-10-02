CRPF promotes 217 sweepers, peons for the first time in history

Follow us on Image Source : X/@CRPFINDIA CRPF promotes 217 sweepers, and peons for the first time in history

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 1st 217 personnel serving in the lowest rung like sweepers, peons, etc. were promoted to chief constable A 'rank piping' ceremony was held at various offices, including CRPF headquarters in Delhi, where it was led by Director General A D Singh in function.

Commitment and service recognition

The upgrade is part of a major initiative by the central government, which earlier approved the promotion of 2,600 employees to ministerial positions such as sweepers, cooks, water carriers, etc. These personnel, who form the vital operational backbone of CRPF, serve on an average 30-35 Years without promotion earlier.

DG’s message of appreciation

Stressing the importance of every force member, CRPF DG A D Singh said, “Every member of the CRPF, irrespective of their rank, plays a vital role in our mission to ensure the security of our country and the security.” The promotion... recognition of the dedication and commitment of these professionals .

Role of CRPF in National Security

With around 3.25 lakh personnel, the CRPF plays a vital role in homeland security, focusing on left-wing militancy, counter-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, and counter-insurgency in the Northeast.

