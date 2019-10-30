NASA images show drastic increase in crop burning in Punjab, Haryana

Latest images from NASA have shown a drastic spurt in crop residue burning in the neighbouring states of Delhi NCR. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed "with folded hands" to Punjab and Haryana to take concrete steps against stubble burning to prevent the national capital from turning into a "gas chamber", as the air quality in Delhi on Tuesday entered the second-worst severe category.

According to the government data, an increase of at least 2,400 farm fires has been recorded in Punjab and Haryana till October 27. This has become a major contributor to air pollution in the national capital.

Image Source : TWITTER NASA images show crop burning in neighbouring states of Delhi-NCR

"I appeal to the Punjab and Haryana governments with folded hands on behalf of the residents of Delhi to take strong steps and prevent Delhi from becoming a gas chamber. At our level, we are making all possible efforts and will continue to do so," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Later, the Delhi government in a statement said that the latest NASA images show a drastic spurt in crop residue burning in the neighbouring states. The stubble plume from north-west regions has become one of the significant factors in adversely affecting Delhi's air quality.

"The effective stubble fire counts of Haryana and Punjab have increased from 1,654 to 2,577 during the past 24 hours, which is a matter of extreme concern for the residents of Delhi," it stated.

Several parts of Delhi experienced ''severe" air pollution on Tuesday.

Anand Vihar was the most-polluted area with an AQI of 436 and Nehru Nagar following with an AQI of 430. An Air Quality Index between 401-500 falls into "severe" category and anything beyond that is "severe-plus emergency".

The AQI takes into account five chief pollutants, including the PM10 and PM2.5. The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern.

Delhi is going through a bad period with reference to ambient air quality after celebrating one of the cleanest Diwali in last few years, the government said.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi was recorded as 'severe' on Wednesday.

Also Read | Delhi air quality 'very poor' post Diwali; respiratory problems spike

Also Read | CSE says Diwali crackers responsible in deteriorating air quality