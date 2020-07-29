Crime against women: Students in Tripura launch online campaign

Image Source : PTI Tripura crime against woman

A group of university and college students in Tripura have started an online campaign to stop 'crime against women' demanding fast disposal of such cases and exemplary punishment of the accused persons. Asmira Debbarma, a student of political science in Tripura University has formed an 'SMS' (Stand against rape) group and at least 25 other students have joined the group.

The group has appealed to all sections of people to stand bravely against the incidents of rape and put up posters in social media Facebook, WhatsApp to stop violence against women.

The posts by her group are going viral across social media in the state "We want fast disposal of the rape cases and exemplary punishment of the rapists. We want they should be hanged till death.

Three incidents of heinous crimes have recently happened in Khowai district which are intolerable", Debbarma told reporters on Tuesday.

A 17-year old girl was allegedly raped by five men in a forest in Khowai district on July 21. According to FIR, the girl was waiting for an autorickshaw to return home at Teliamura, when a man offered her a lift. Four others were hiding inside the vehicle, who forcibly took her to a jungle and raped her.

In a second incident, a 30-year-old housewife filed an FIR stating that a 21-year old youth had molested and raped her in the same district.

However, during investigation police found that a 7- year-old girl of the same household was also abused by the accused. A case was registered and the accused was arrested.

Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar said almost all the accused persons were arrested shortly after the complaints were received.

Tripura Commission for Women Chairperson Barnali Goswami condemned all three incidents and said, "We can'taccept these incidents. We are trying to reduce crime to zero but despite police action, some criminals are continuing these incidents. Four persons involved with the case were arrested."

"...We think women irrespective of political affiliations should be united when it is a matter of crime against women", she said.

However, Debbarma said, "All the accused were not arrested till now. One rapist is still absconding. We want police should immediately arrest the absconding rapist".

