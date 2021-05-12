Wednesday, May 12, 2021
     
Crematorium workers to be considered as 'frontline warriors' in Gujarat

The benefits include Rs 25 lakh for the family if a worker dies due to the virus infection.

Ahmedabad Published on: May 12, 2021 22:19 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Gujarat: Crematorium workers to be considered as 'frontline warriors'.

Those working at crematoriums will be considered as COVID-19 frontline workers and will get all related benefits, the Gujarat government said on Wednesday.

The benefits include Rs 25 lakh for the family if a worker dies due to the virus infection, CMO Gujarat tweeted.

"At the meeting of the state core committee headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani it was decided that staff of crematoriums throughout the state should be considered as frontline workers," an official release said.

They will be eligible for benefits retrospectively, from April 1, 2020, when the outbreak began.

The decision was taken as a compassionate measure considering that crematorium workers are overburdened, the release added.

