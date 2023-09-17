CPM not to be part of I.N.D.I.A's coordination panel, doesn't want to be with TMC: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/PTI CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury with I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders

According to sources, the Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) accepted the suggestion of its West Bengal unit not to join I.N.D.I.A bloc's Coordination Committee to continue its fight against Trinamool Party (TMC) during its meetings in New Delhi held on September 16-17.

The Left party decided not to nominate any member in the opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc's key panel.

Highly placed sources said Bengal unit CPM does not want to share a platform with Mamata Banerjee-led TMC as it is locked in a bitter political fight in the state.

"Bengal CPM’s fight against TMC in West Bengal will continue and hence they cannot share a common platform with the ruling party in Bengal," they said.

However, the official statement is yet to come on the not joining the panel.

Meanwhile, CPM did not mention about the I.N.D.I.A bloc's Coordination Committee it its statement released after the party meeting in New Delhi.

"The Polit Bureau decided to work for the further consolidation and expansion of INDIA bloc to strengthen the efforts to safeguard the secular democratic character of the Indian Republic, the Constitution, Democracy and People’s fundamental rights and civil liberties. This requires that the BJP must be kept away from controlling the Union government and State Power. The Polit Bureau decided to further strengthen these efforts. The Polit Bureau endorsed the CPI(M) position at the last three meetings of INDIA bloc in Patna, Bengaluru and Mumbai to organize a series of public meetings across the country and to mobilize the people to ensure the defeat of the BJP in the forthcoming elections. Efforts should be focused to further expand the INDIA bloc and also to draw in significant sections of the people’s movements in this effort. While all decisions will be taken by the leaders of the constituents, there should be no organizational structures that will be an impediment for such decisions," the statement read.

The development is seen as a major setback to the unity of the bloc as the left party is one of the key stakeholders in a few states like - Tripura, Kerala and West Bengal.

