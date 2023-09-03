CPI-M leader Manik Sarkar opposes 'One Nation, One Election', says BJP is scared of I.N.D.I.A

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Senior CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar opposes 'One Nation, One Election idea

One Nation One Election row: Former Tripura chief minister and senior CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar opposed the Centre's proposal to bring 'One Nation, One Election' on Saturday during an election rally at Manaipathar under the Dhanpur Assembly constituency in Sepahijala district.

Sarkar slammed the Modi government for the formation of a panel to explore the feasibility of 'One Nation, One Election'. He claimed the BJP was "scared" of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A.

Sarkar, the CPI(M) politburo member, asserted the Centre is reportedly planning to bring a new bill in the Lok Sabha to implement 'One Nation, One Election' idea.

The Narendra Modi government has convened a special session of Parliament without unfolding the agenda just a few days after the conclusion of the Monsoon session.

"In a democracy, the government can convene such a special session but what is the motive? The Centre is reportedly planning to bring a new bill to implement the 'one nation, one election' idea," he said.

Sarkar also claimed that the BJP is "apprehensive" about the electoral outcome in the upcoming assembly polls in five states and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"They are scared of the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A. It will be tough for the BJP to return to Delhi if the saffron party faces defeat in the upcoming assembly elections in five states. That's the reason, it contemplates to push one nation one idea before the next general elections," the CPI(M) leader said.

The Centre has constituted the committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of 'one nation, one election'. The move comes after the government called a special session of Parliament between September 18 and 22, the agenda for which is under wraps.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: We want 'One Nation, One Education', not 'One Nation, One Election': Kejriwal targets BJP

Latest India News