CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury on respiratory support, condition critical

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury is currently in critical condition and receiving respiratory support at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Hospital, according to a statement released by his party on Tuesday.

"He is on respiratory support. A multi-disciplinary team of doctors is closely monitoring his condition, which is critical at this time," it said.

It should be noted that Yechury, 72, was admitted to the AIIMS on August 19 for treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection.

Earlier, the leader showed a positive response to treatment but was under observation. On Thursday, it was reported that Sitaram Yechury was shifted to the ventilator at the hospital after his health deteriorated.

A family source said he continued to be under treatment at AIIMS, where he was admitted for treatment of a lung infection. A team of doctors is monitoring his condition. Yechury had recently undergone cataract surgery.

(Inputs from agencies)