Image Source : COWIN CoWIN does not collect information about Covid infection history: Health Ministry

CoWIN website, used to book vaccination slots in India, does not collect any information about the COVID-19 infection history of patients, the Union Health Ministry clarified on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said the digital portal has been built as a platform to manage vaccination in the country. "It does not collect any information about COVID-19 infection history of any person. CoWIN enforces only those rules (relating to gaps between two shots) as announced by the government from time to time," the ministry said.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court had highlighted "digital divide" between rural and urban India, and posed searching queries to the Centre on mandatory registration on CoWIN for COVID jabs, vaccine procurement policy and differential pricing. The top court said that the policy makers "must have ears on ground" to effectively deal with the "unprecedented" crisis.

The court asked the Centre to "smell the coffee" and ensure that COVID vaccines are available at the same price across the nation.

READ MORE: CoWIN, Aarogya Setu: Here's how you can download your vaccination certificate on Android, iOS, Web

Latest India News